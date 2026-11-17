Earlier this week, Russell Brand’s wife read a message from her husband in which he maintained his innocence. “I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for,” he said.

Now Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants him investigated and punished.

Earlier this month, Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults. The 51-year-old was immediately taken into custody to begin a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Using their YouTube channel, Brand’s wife read a statement directly from her husband:

Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose Him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, ‘little’ as in small, and ‘hey’ as in ‘hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.’ The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell.

The part I’ve bolded is all he said about his innocence. That’s it. And apparently, saying “I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for” is illegal in the fascist state of England.

“The Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into whether Russell Brand has broken prison rules after the jailed comedian shared a message claiming he was not guilty of sexual offences just days after his conviction,” reports the far-left Guardian.

“This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules,” thundered a spokesperson for Prime Minister Burnham.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments … This is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if the rules have been broken.”

According the law, prisoners are allowed to claim their innocence, but not in a way that causes distress to their victims.

Well, who the hell decides that?

According to the Kafkaesque rules, any statement going out to the public from a convicted prisoner “must not contain material about the prisoner’s own crime or past offences or those of others, except where it consists of serious representations about conviction or sentence.”

That’s outrageous enough, but even within the obscene boundaries of that law, all Brand said was, “I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for,” and now the freaken Prime Minister is calling for him to be investigated and punished.

This is the stuff of banana republics. Anyone convicted of a crime should have the right to maintain his innocence through any means available to him. Here in America, the worst of the worst maintain their innocence in run-of-the-mill true crime shows. They write books. They appear on Dateline. Some of them are celebrated as victims of injustice in full-blown theatrical documentaries.

Good grief, Netflix devoted 20 hours — 20! — to Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey’s innocence, and those two degenerates are guilty as hell. How do you think the victim’s family felt about that?

I’m not 100 percent convinced the West Memphis Three are innocent, but I’m glad those Paradise Lost documentaries were released, because reasonable doubt was always there.

That’s how it should be. The State should always be challenged. Of course, that’s how it should be.

The whole world is upside down.