With its stock still down 35 percent compared to five years ago, the Disney Grooming Syndicate is looking to turn the ship around by continuing on with a brutal cost-cutting campaign.

Disney had a pretty good fourth quarter. That’s partly due to the fact that throughout this year, some 1,500 staffers across the Disney empire lost their jobs. For that reason, the stock is up 14 percent over last year.

Disney’s goal is to cut $3 billion in its annual operating costs by 2029. Go back and read that sentence again… The goal is not to cut $3 billion in fat — a one-time slice. The goal is to cut its annual operating costs by $3 billion every year.

That can only be done two ways… 1) AI and 2) slashing jobs.

And if you read between the lines of Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston’s comments on this week’s post-earnings call, that’s exactly what’s happening.

“Changes like these are not easy, and they affect people who care deeply about Disney and have contributed so much to this company,” said DAmaro, which, translated from CorporateSpeak, means more layoffs.

Johnston said that the cost cuts would come from “procurement and sourcing. In addition to that, IT and real estate consolidation are an opportunity. We’ll certainly use shared services as an opportunity as well, and then SG&A [selling, general and administrative] efficiencies at each of the segments, and at corporate.”

Efficiencies likely equal the utilization of AI.

AI won’t just streamline the creative process at Disney. The thing “artists” refuse to talk about when complaining about what AI will do to their jobs is what it will do to so many other jobs. Payroll, accounting, human resources, researching, legal briefs, sales… You can hire a bot for $300 a month to do a lot of that work.

Disney has already tried to normalize its use of AI in the creative part of its business. The AI wipeouts coming for white-collar pencil-pushers is about to become even more brutal.

The country has yet to grasp just how much AI will change things. It will be an epoch all its own like the internet, the automobile, and electricity.

There will be bumps along all this disruption, but at the other end is a much better life, especially in the world of medicine where AI can run a thousand experiments in the time it takes a human being with a keyboard to run one.

As far as Disney, I have nothing against AI or cost-cutting. It’s the hypocrisy I can’t abide. Disney poses as a leftist company and then acts as ruthlessly as any robber baron. Then there’s the grooming. The obscene grooming.