Something called “The Evolution of Climate On-Screen: What’s Changing, What’s Missing” from the USC Norman Lear Center shows that Climate Change propaganda in mainstream entertainment increased by 14 percent between 2021 and 2024.

“Approved” mentions of climate issues appeared in 3.2 percent of scripts, compared to 2.8 percent between 2016 to 2020.

The study includes a list of movies and TV shows that spread the “approved” climate propaganda. The good news is that nobody watched most of them.

The study analyzed 35 films and 65 TV episodes and found that 87 percent spread fear about the impact of Climate Change. Things such as sea-level rise, air quality, food stress, biodiversity loss — whatever that is. Flooding, increased temperatures, and severe weather were featured in 72 percent. Oil, plastics, industrial agriculture, and deforestation were blamed for Climate Change in 66 percent.

Only ten percent mentioned solutions like — LOL — electric vehicles, renewable energy, vegetarianism, and recycling.

What a load of crap.

I remain baffled as to why, after the alarmists are 0-55 with their predictions, anyone would believe number 56. We are a stupid people.

It’s one thing to use climate as a plot device in a disaster movie like Geostorm (which is mentioned approvingly in the study). That makes sense. But when it’s jammed into a procedural TV show or awkwardly wedged into a movie, that’s where people roll their eyes. Most frustrating is how Climate Change is simply presented as real and man-made; and naturally, the only way we can save ourselves is to give up everything cool (meat, cars, air conditioning, freedom, liberty, American sovereignty, and self-determination). Oh, and we must turn our government over to Communists.

You see, according to our Entertainment Overlords, there is only one side to this debate. Even those who might disagree in Hollywood are terrified of presenting or admitting there is another side to this debate for fear of being blacklisted. You could write a script for a hit TV show, and if the character who didn’t believe in this nonsense presented anything close to a cohesive argument, no actor would agree to do it.

You see, the left can only win the argument through cheating, oppression, and lies.

To be honest, though, I’m surprised that this nonsense only appeared in 3.6 percent of mainstream entertainment. It feels like it’s everywhere. It feels like it’s relentless. That might be because when it does appear, you resent it so much it feels like a bigger problem than it really is. Your big brother might only steal your glasses and tie you to the radiator 3.6 percent of the time, but that 3.6 percent stays with you.