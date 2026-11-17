The casting of Twilight and The Batman star Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond has drawn mixed reactions from fans, some of whom believe the actor is already too big of a star to play the iconic spy.

“Casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond is such a disappointingly unimaginative choice,” one fan argued on X. “First, Pattinson is already Batman. Do we really have such a shortage of actors that we need the same handful of guys playing every iconic character?”

“Second, he comes with way too much baggage,” the X user continued. “Bond actors should be relatively blank slates who become defined by the role, not established movie stars bringing a decade of audience associations with them.”

“This feels like a lazy, risk-averse pick designed to hedge Amazon’s bets by casting an established star,” the fan added. “And it’s exactly the kind of decision the Broccolis never would have made.”

Meanwhile, on Reddit’s James Bond community, another fan claimed, “Pattinson feels too big time to be right for Bond.”

“I just feel like he’s too famous for this rn [right now] idk [I don’t know],” another Reddit user commented.

“I like Robert Pattinson as much as everyone else and he is a phenomenal actor, but he gives off arthouse/hipster/waif vibe. He is not Bond,” another fan reacted on X.

“Ugh. Robert Pattinson is too weird, too effeminate, too beta, and not suave enough to be James Bond @007,” another lamented.

“Is it wrong that I just don’t think Robert Pattinson is manly enough,” another chimed in, adding, “Bond is tough, masculine, dark, lethal and obvs beautiful to look at.”

“Not a terrible choice, but not one to get excited about,” another agreed. “Robert Pattinson is a good actor, but I’m sorry, James Bond should be good looking.”

One X user described the casting as “Probably the greatest fumble in history,” while another echoed, “Generational FUMBLE.”

“Is he gonna sparkle???” another asked, nodding to Pattinson’s earlier role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, which turned the actor into a global superstar.

“Don’t give up on your dreams. If Robert Pattinson can get cast as James Bond you can do anything,” another quipped.

Not everyone, however, took issue with Pattinson being cast as the next James Bond.

“I think it’s a great choice,” one X user wrote. “He needs to be dapper and this will allow Robert to do a role he doesn’t have to be brooding in.”

“Robert Pattinson will kill it as bond, no question” another remarked. “But it’s a decision that’s definitely influenced by the Hollywood’s lack of faith in an audience’s ability to attach to a new face.”

Some social media users complained about Henry Cavill not being chosen as the next James Bond, while others compared Pattinson to AI and made jokes about the actor stealing everyone’s jobs.

In Reddit’s James Bond community, one fan argued that Pattinson already showcased the qualities of a convincing spy in the 2020 film, Tenet.

“He plays a Bond-esque character in Tenet, and he was great in it,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I’m excited for less weird very charming Robert,” another commented. “He’s got that classic movie star look and build. I’m ready for Bond to get away from the muscles of Daniel Craig.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.