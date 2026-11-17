Actress Maya Hawke, who plays Wiress in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is promoting the $200 million film as anti-fascist populist art that “informs children on how to think about change.”

After being asked how the political themes of the film speak to her, Hawke told Variety, “I think that one of the extraordinary things about The Hunger Games is that it’s anti-fascist, populist art, that is also popular.”

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“And I think that being a part of something that really can rally and bring people together, and inform children about how to think about change, how to think about revolution,” the Stranger Things star continued.

Hawke went on to say, “What’s so beautiful about these prequels — why I’m so proud to be a part of them — what each one means is every tiny revolution, every attempt at a revolution that has to happen to get to a moment like Katniss, you know?”

“It’s not one moment, it’s tons of little rebellion stacking on top of each other until the dominoes just crash, and you can change the world,” the Do Revenge star concluded.

In 2020, Hawke raged at her parents’ generation, saying that they “fucked us,” because they got to drive around “in cool, gas-guzzling cars, destroying our environment” with “no wars, and no plagues,” but now her generation doesn’t get to do the same.

In 2022, the actress declared “fuck the Supreme Court,” and bizarrely praised her mother, actress Uma Thurman, for having had an abortion decades ago.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.