The British government called many of the world’s top entertainment companies to a meeting about the many abuse scandals engulfing the industry, including the BBC, Netflix, Live Nation, Skydance, and many more.

The entertainment giants were called to the meeting by Britain’s culture minister Lisa Nandy in the wake of a series of scandals, including the recent conviction and sentencing of comedian Russell Brand, Variety reports.

Along with the conviction of Brand, the Channel 4 series Married at First Sight U.K. after several of the contestants claimed that they were sexually assaulted and even raped by the men in the series.

Minister Nandy reportedly warned the entertainment groups that they better change their culture of abuse and warned that the years of scandals may cause the British government to step in and force changes unless the “get their house in order.”

Nandy also quizzed the companies about what steps they are doing to address these issues.

Variety identified ITV, NBC Universal, Amazon, HarperCollins, Bloomsbury Publishing, CIISA, CRAFT, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Equity, Halle, Musicians Union, Penguin Random House, Sadler’s Wells, Skydance, Skydance/5, Sky, SOLT, Sony, Sport England, The FA, U.K. Sport, Universal Music, Warner Music and Women in Football, as well as the U.K.’s Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union, the nation’s Arts Council England, and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Also present, was the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), which was forged out of Britain’s “Me Too” movement.

The British government has also bestowed legal power on the CIISA to allow the organization to confer legal whistleblower protections to informants.

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