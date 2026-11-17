Variety listed transgender actor Hunter Schafer as one of the “best potential Bond girls” the magazine would like to see in the new iteration, noting he would “make history as the first trans Bond girl.”

The magazine listed 19 actors it would “like to see” join Robert Pattinson in the upcoming James Bond film as the next Bond girl, noting that “007 is only as good as the women standing next to him.” Among them, Variety named transgender actor Hunter Schafer.

“Not only would Hunter Schafer make history as the first trans Bond girl, she’d be a damn good one,” Variety argued.

“Schafer has proven her acting skills over and over in Euphoria and is about to level up as one of the stars of the Blade Runner 2099 series, which will undoubtedly have some intense action scenes,” the magazine continued.

“Yet she’s still at the phase where scoring a Bond role could completely catapult her career,” Variety added.

The magazine even went on to say, “We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies,” before gushing over the potential “looks” the actors would be getting on a future press tour.

Variety also suggested Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Turner, Emily Blunt, Adria Arjona, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Chase Infiniti, Lily James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Isabela Merced, Inde Navarrette, Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, and Anna Sawai.

As Breitbart News reported, the casting of Twilight and The Batman star Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond has drawn mixed reactions from fans, some of whom believe the actor is already too big of a star to play the iconic spy.