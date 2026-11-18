Lana and Lilly Wachowski, two guys who identify and dress as homely women, have filed notice that they intend to reclaim the copyright to the Matrix franchise.

Copyright law allows the author to reclaim the copyright of their work 35 years after the copyright was granted to a third party, and they have a five-year window of time to do so.

The Matrix came out in 1999, which is only 27 years ago, but the two weirdos began working on The Matrix for Warner Bros. in the early 1990s. The two men have formally notified Warner Bros., as is required by law, that the rights will revert back to them in early 2029.

This is not unheard of. The authors of the Friday the 13th, Terminator, Godfather, and Bad Boys franchises have done this with varying amounts of success.

This gives Warner Bros., which was just acquired by David Ellison’s Skydance, two options. The studio can either renegotiate with the brothers to renew the rights or sue by claiming the author of The Matrix is the studio and the Wachowskis were merely the hired guns to turn a studio idea into a movie.

Right now, Warner Bros. is in pre-production on The Matrix 5, so it’s obviously a franchise the studio still sees as valuable, even though the most recent Matrix chapter bombed, and the two before that sucked.

As World of Reel notes, complicating all of this is how 1) the Wachowskis have lashed out at Skydance chief David Ellison as a “fascist,” and called his father, Larry Ellison, a “radical conservative ideologue”; and 2) the Wachowskis have recently had a change of heart about becoming creatively involved in The Matrix 5.

My thoughts are three-fold…

First, the Wachowskis are obviously negotiating to make a buttload of money from a re-up of their deal, which is why they went from wanting nothing to do with The Matrix 5 to getting involved to improve its chances for success. The bigger the hit, the more valuable the IP, the more money in the renewal deal. They run around in their dresses and high heels, puffing out their padded bras with indignation over “fascism,” but these guys will sell out.

Second, is the lame-ass Matrix worth it? One great movie followed by three duds. What’s the point? Anything involving this franchise will be expensive to produce, and the goodwill is gone.

Finally, let the Wachowskis have it back. Call their bluff. They haven’t produced a hit in over 20 years. They haven’t made a decent movie in nearly 30 years. Sit back, light a cigar, and watch a couple of guys in dresses and high heels fail. That would be a helluva lot more entertaining than another dumb Matrix movie.

The franchise failed because its creators had no idea what made the original a seminal blockbuster. The three sequels proved that.