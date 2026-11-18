Who knew? Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has revealed he took on the new role of deputy-assistant casting director to be “heavily involved” in choosing Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

The BBC reports the polymath was speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday in California where he revealed his hitherto unknown skill in choosing actors for Hollywood character roles.

Bezos mused he was originally “biased against” Pattinson – who starred in many blockbuster films like Batman and the Twilight series – “because he’s already so famous.”

The iconic role of 007 has typically gone to an actor who is not as well known at the time of casting.

But Bezos said he was moved in screen tests because “it was so obvious he is James Bond” and with that he delivered his nod of approval.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The final decision, he noted, was then made as recently as Friday.

As Breitbart News reported, Pattinson, 40, will become only the seventh person to play the fabled character in the official film series after it was confirmed Monday he had the role.

For reference, 12 men have walked on the moon since the first steps were taken by Neil Armstrong from Apollo 11 in 1969.

First introduced in Ian Fleming’s spy novels, the dashing Bond was previously portrayed by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig in film.

The extensive search for Craig’s successor reportedly also included Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor as candidates. William Hill, a popular British gambling company, ranked Lowden as the favorite in October, with Pattinson not even included in the top 10 odds.