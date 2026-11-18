Disney’s late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel cracked a morbid joke that FEMA and the FCC’s emergency alert system test killed dozens of people. His usually responsive left-leaning live audience had to be prompted by the ABC host that it was merely “a joke.”

“This afternoon, FEMA and the FCC conducted a test of the emergency alert system. 30 people were killed,” Kimmel said during his Tuesday night monologue. The cringy silence of his studio audience prompted Kimmel to awkwardly say, “That was a joke.”

“Wow, we really are in trouble,” Kimmel said after the audience finally broke out in laughter.

Pushing through the awkward silence, Kimmel said “I didn’t even know we still had the emergency alert system. Shouldn’t that thing have been going off 24/7 every minute of the last two years?”

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official did announce Tuesday their intention to conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.

The test was scheduled for approximately 1:20 p.m. CT (2:20 p.m. Eastern).

“Let’s clear things up. It lasts 1 minute, and no action is required. No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET,” the agency said.