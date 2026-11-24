Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro’s latest trip to the Fockers franchise well is bombing already among Rotten Tomatoes reviewers ahead of its worldwide premiere, debuting with a dismal 35 percent on the Tomatometer.

The film, Focker-In-Law, is yet another entry in the one-trick pony Focker series of films, in which Ben Stiller is mocked because his character is a male nurse named “Gaylord Focker.”

The joke may have finally played out for this fourth entry in the series as Stiller’s Gaylord Focker attempts to torpedo his own son’s upcoming proposal of marriage to his girlfriend Olivia (Ariana Grande).

So far, no one is impressed.

The writing was on the wall before the first clips were released after Stiller tried to promote the film on social media and met with unrelenting mockery.

One social media detractor even ripped Stiller’s film as “Flopper In-Law,” a quip which Stiller even had to admit was a “good pun.”

The reaction of the fans seems to match that of many reviewers.

The Wrap’s reviewer, William Bibbiani,” really nailed the central problem with the whole theme of these films.

Why, exactly, are we supposed to think Gaylord Focker’s name funny? Is it because his first name has the word “gay” in it? Is it because his last name sounds like a swear word? Why is it supposed to be funny that he’s a nurse, and not a doctor? Is it because he’s a man, and no man would choose to be a nurse? Why is it funny that he’s tormented by his obsessive, uncontrollable yearning to be loved? Is it because he’s hurting inside? How is laughing at Gaylord Focker any different from laughing when a bully trips another child and makes them faceplate on the asphalt?

The reviewer goes on to call these films “mean” and blasts Stiller’s character for being so concerned about “his own selfish, ugly, dangerous compulsion” that he is willing to “sabotage his son’s happiness” with his absurd over reactions to literally every situation.

Bibbiani is not alone.

IGN’s reviewer says the movie, which debuts on November 25, is “strained” and “entirely predictable and formulaic.”

Meanwhile, the Guardian calls the movie a “triangle of sadness,” the New York Post rips Stiller as an “unpleasant jerk in awful, laughless sequel,” and Variety calls the flick a “tired comedy retread.”

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