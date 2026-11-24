Darius Rucker says the most racism he encounters comes from other black people because of his success in country music.

“Out of all the racist stuff — and I’m not talking about just white folks being racist — I’m talking about black folks going, ‘What the fuck are you doing, man? Really?'” Rucker said during a recent appearance on The BobbyCast podcast.

“The other night, some woman comes on and says, ‘You know you’re black, right?’ and I just went off and I was like, ‘I’ve been doing this for 60 years. I fucking know I’m black,'” the “Wagon Wheel” singer continued.

Rucker went on to say that the woman should have told herself, “He’s doing something they’re telling us we can’t do” and be inspired by it” and felt inspired by it.

“Instead of doing that, you think you have to sit there and tell me I’m black?” the Grammy-winning country star added. “Are you fucking kidding me? You know how many times I’ve heard that?”

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Elsewhere in the discussion, Rucker noted that late country singer Charley Pride once told him, “You know what bothers me probably the most? I won entertainer of the year in country music in 1971. I was the biggest thing in country music, and I’ve never been on the cover of Ebony or Jet.'”

“And when he said that to me, I look at him and went, ‘Wow,'” the “Alright” singer said. “And I thought me and you did what people say we can’t do. Not shouldn’t do, we can’t do.”

“I was told what I wanted to do was impossible, to my face: ‘This is never going to work.’ And we did that,” Rucker added. “And instead of embracing us for one second, and saying, ‘Look what these two brothers did,’ [they] just ignore us.”