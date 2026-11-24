Famed dramatist and writer David Mamet’s far lesser-known daughter, actress Zosia Mamet, is craping all over her father for being a supporter of President Donald Trump and hinted he is only a vocal Trumper because he is “fu*cking with everyone.”

Zosia, one of the top cast members of the 2012-2017 HBO series, Girls, appeared on the latest episode of actor Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast when Shepard brought up her dad’s support for the president.

The actress casually noted that she had moved in with her dad, the 79-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning Glengarry Glen Ross author, before Shepard noted that her dad had appeared on comedian Bill Maher’s show and talked about his support for Trump.

Shepard said he is “an enormous fan” of David Mamet’s work, but then went on to say he just can’t understand how a brilliant man like Mamet could support Trump.

“I was watching him on Bill Maher, and he’s very into Trump,” the Parenthood star continued. “And I literally was having these moments where I was … I was like, is he somehow doing an art installation?”

“Like, it’s very hard to connect the dots that he’s that brilliant, but then some of the things he believed, I was very confused,” Shepard exclaimed, saying that one can’t be both “brilliant” and a Trump supporter. “And I didn’t know if he was fucking with everyone.”

Mamet’s far less articulate daughter, replied, saying, “I don’t think he is. Although sometimes, no, I mean, I can tell you he’s not, ” she said. “Because my little sister and I have a lot of — yeah — he’s getting honored at the Kennedy Center. Because she called me almost in tears the other day and she was like, ‘It’s not fair! Everybody else’s 80-year-old dad loves Trump, but they’re not famous!’ It’s not fair!”

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Still, Zosia went on to say that maybe her dad is just messing with people because he is a contrarian and is “committed to the bit.”

“But it’s hard to say because sometimes I think he commits to the bot so much that I think it’s like, it, he starts to,” she added. “And I don’t know, I don’t know where the bit ends and he begins.”

Shepard went on to speculate that Mamet is so brilliant “that he entertains himself by fucking with people,” to which Zosia wholeheartedly agreed

Dax has been fighting his own battle recently after being accused of being an “abusive husband” to his much more famous wife, Kristen Bell.

On the same podcast, Shepard flailed back at detractors and said that the accusations and rumors about his marriage has left him “depressed.”

“I get this continuing narrative that I’m an abusive husband, which is like very offensive,” he said on the podcast. He went on to explain that Bell made a joke on social media in which she said that Shepard told her he was “incentivized to murder her, but that he never would.”

The line was a joke between them based on salacious stories of men murdering the more successful wives out of jealousy. It was just a joke and nothing serious was behind it, but Internet haters launched on the post and insisted it was an example of Bell calling out in despair over her abusive husband.

“I don’t ever yell at my children. I don’t yell at my wife,” he said on the podcast. “To have given it my all to be the opposite of what now some group of people is saying I am, it’s hard.”

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