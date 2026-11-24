First Lady Melania Trump wore a sophisticated look for the annual turkey pardon at the White House, bringing out all the colors of autumn just ahead of Thanksgiving.
Mrs. Trump chose a checkered double-breasted wool coat from Max Mara, pairing the luxury garment with a dark brown cashmere turtleneck from Ralph Lauren and matching leather gloves.
The Max Mara coat, which features half-belt detail at the back, retails for $3,490.
Mrs. Trump wore a pair of dark brown python stilettos from Christian Louboutin, which are no longer available for purchase, as well as acetate sunglasses, similar to pairs from Saint Laurent.
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump arrive to the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House on November 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, were raised and trained at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell. Freedom and Feathers will retire to Texas A&M University following the ceremonial pardon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive prior to pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. The National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in West Virginia, and today’s ceremony marks the 79th anniversary of the presentation. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg
First Lady Melania Trump watches as US President Donald Trump pardons Freedom, the 2026 National Thanksgiving Turkey, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. The National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in West Virginia, and today’s ceremony marks the 79th anniversary of the presentation. Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump arrive to the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House on November 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, were raised and trained at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell. Freedom and Feathers will retire to Texas A&M University following the ceremonial pardon. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2026. Two turkeys named “Freedom” and “Feathers” are set to be pardoned by President Trump before retiring to Texas A&M University. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) attend the 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning ceremony, at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2026. Two turkeys named “Freedom” and “Feathers” have been pardoned by President Trump at will be retiring to Texas A&M University. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump (2nd-R) and U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (R) react as Trump grants a presidential pardon to “Freedom” the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House on November 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, were raised and trained at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell. Freedom and Feathers will retire to Texas A&M University following the ceremonial pardon. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump alongside First Lady Melania Trump, pardons a turkey named “Freedom” during the 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning ceremony, at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2026. Two turkeys named “Freedom” and “Feathers” have been pardoned by President Trump at will be retiring to Texas A&M University. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) pardons “Freedom” the National Thanksgiving turkey as (L-R) owner Scott Rightsell, National Turkey Federation Chairwoman Christy Puffenbarger, first lady Melania Trump, and U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) look on during the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House on November 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, were raised and trained at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell. Freedom and Feathers will retire to Texas A&M University following the ceremonial pardon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2026. Two turkeys named “Freedom” and “Feathers” are set to be pardoned by President Trump before retiring to Texas A&M University. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: First lady Melania Trump (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump depart following the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House on November 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, were raised and trained at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell. Freedom and Feathers will retire to Texas A&M University following the ceremonial pardon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump grants a presidential pardon to “Freedom” the National Thanksgiving turkey as first lady Melania Trump (R) looks on during the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the South Lawn of the White House on November 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. The turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, were raised and trained at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia by Scott and Becky Rightsell. Freedom and Feathers will retire to Texas A&M University following the ceremonial pardon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump depart from the South Lawn of the White House on November 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Florida to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One as they depart from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2026. President Trump and the First Lady are traveling to Florida to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago residence. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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