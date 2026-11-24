First Lady Melania Trump wore a sophisticated look for the annual turkey pardon at the White House, bringing out all the colors of autumn just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Mrs. Trump chose a checkered double-breasted wool coat from Max Mara, pairing the luxury garment with a dark brown cashmere turtleneck from Ralph Lauren and matching leather gloves.

The Max Mara coat, which features half-belt detail at the back, retails for $3,490.

Mrs. Trump wore a pair of dark brown python stilettos from Christian Louboutin, which are no longer available for purchase, as well as acetate sunglasses, similar to pairs from Saint Laurent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.