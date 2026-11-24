Popular Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes on Monday after performing an online concert without a hijab.

The 29-year-old singer, along with three of her bandmates and one production crew member, was flogged by Iranian authorities in Qom, Iran — each of them receiving 74 lashes, Ahmadi’s lawyers told BBC.

In June, Ahmadi and eight others were convicted by a court in Qom of “offending public decency” for performing a 2024 live-streamed YouTube concert that authorities say equated to “obscene and indecent material.”

During the concert, the prominent singer wore a sleeveless dress and no hijab.

Meanwhile, Iranian law — which is based on the country’s interpretation of Sharia — prohibits public performances by women and requires them to wear a hijab and loose-fitting clothing to hide their figures.

The group also received a two-year ban on leaving the country and on engaging in any audiovisual work.

In September, a court in Qom rejected the defendants’ appeal — without a hearing — and confirmed the sentence, according to Ahmadi’s lawyers.

“We did everything in our power to have the verdict overturned, or at least to secure a reduction in the sentence or a suspension, but it didn’t work out,” one of the lawyers told BBC on Monday.

“The other lawyers and I even tried to get the enforcement of the sentence postponed, but the enforcement branch insisted on carrying it out immediately,” the attorney added.

The performance was uploaded to YouTube — a platform banned in Iran — where Ahmadi introduced herself by saying: “I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people.”

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Viewers left comments on the singer’s YouTube video, applauding her bravery and talent, with many saying they were moved to tears.

After the initial sentence was announced, it sparked widespread condemnation among Iranians on social media, Daily Mail reported.

“May these dark days come to an end, and may women regain the freedom to choose how they live and dress, and may artistic expression once again flourish in our precious homeland,” exiled singer Googoosh wrote on Instagram at the time.

Meanwhile, fellow musician Hossein Alizadeh said he was “willing to take 70 lashes in Parastoo Ahmadi’s place.”

Journalist and UK-based Iranian anti-regime activist Niyak Ghorbani told Daily Mail that Ahmadi’s sentencing is “part of a much larger system of repression that has held an entire nation captive for nearly five decades.”

In 2022, protests erupted across Iran after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was killed by the “morality police” for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly.”

During nationwide protests against the Islamic Republic, women set fire to their hijabs or waved them in the air — an event in which a crackdown by security forces left hundreds of people dead.

In the years since, large numbers of women and girls have openly defied Iran’s dress code by refusing to cover their hair in public. In response, authorities have carried out periodic waves of arrests, warnings, and business closures, BBC noted.

Earlier this year, Iranian security forces crushed another wave of mass anti-establishment protests — this time triggered by the country’s economic crisis — killing thousands and arresting tens of thousands.

So far, at least 39 men convicted over protests from January and two convicted in connection with the 2022 unrest have been executed, according to the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights.

A further 16 people said to be affiliated with banned opposition groups and 17 convicted of espionage or working with foreign governments have also been put to death, Iran Human Rights added.

The group also noted that another 121 protesters who were arrested in January — among them six women and five juveniles — have been sentenced to death and face imminent execution.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.