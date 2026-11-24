Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Children’s YouTube and Netflix star Ms. Rachel for visiting an immigration court while ignoring “Angel Family kids who lost their mom or dad to an illegal alien criminal.”

“If Ms. Rachel truly cares about all children, she should visit the Angel Family kids who lost their mom or dad to an illegal alien criminal,” Leavitt wrote in a Tuesday X post.

“Or the innocent children the Trump Administration continues to rescue from human traffickers who exploited them during four years of the Democrats’ open border,” Leavitt continued, before adding, “But she won’t.”

The former White House Press Secretary was reacting to an X post from TMZ, which read, “Ms. Rachel appeared at New York City Immigration Court on Monday to show solidarity with families and unaccompanied minors facing deportation and to offer her support.”

The post also included two photos of the YouTube star meeting children at an immigration court.

As Breitbart News reported, Ms. Rachel — who boasts 6.2 million followers on Instagram and 22 million subscribers on YouTube — has been steadily expanding the list of left-wing causes she has chosen to support.

The toddler entertainer — who has sparked pushback from concerned parents — also expressed her support for reparations over slavery and Jim Crow Laws.

Over the summer, Ms. Rachel visited “traumatized” children at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey — just one week after Antifa rioters attacked federal agents there.

She has also defended spreading Hamas talking points, demanded “every wealthy white celebrity” to make a donation to Palestinian causes, gave thousands of dollars to Michigan Democrat Abdul El Sayed’s Senate Campaign, and encouraged her followers to vote for Denver Congressional candidate Melat Kiros, who said 9/11 was “inevitable.”

Most recently, the YouTube star accused a children’s soccer league of “racism” after a black parent claimed that officials benched her three-year-old son because he was “too good at soccer.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.