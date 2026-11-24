Disney’s Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo has been accused of antisemitism after doubling down on his call to oust Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Senate Majority Leader, citing, “entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties.”

“Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice , we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties,” Ruffalo wrote in a Saturday X post, quoting, in part, Schumer.

“Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate interests, nor throws a blind eye to the hard realties [sic] we face today,” the Avengers star continued.

“Van Hollen has showed he is willing to face these difficult times with the law, with integrity and the strength and spirit to fight the social and moral corruption that has set in with age old presumptions and the comfort that comes with unchecked power over decades,” Ruffalo added.

The Spotlight star went on to say, “We have absolutely nothing to lose by replacing Sen Schumer. We can only gain more justice and freedom. Put pressure on your senators. Now is the time. Keep the momentum of this election going.”

“Thank you, Senator Schumer, but it’s time to move aside,” the four-time Academy Award nominee concluded in his post.

As a result, critics on both the left and right accused Ruffalo of targeting Schumer because of his Jewish background.

“Entrenched religious beliefs? Entrenched loyalties? Please elaborate, @MarkRuffalo. Which religion? Loyal to whom?” Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt asked.

“There are many devout Senators & Congressmen with ‘entrenched religious beliefs.’ Chuck Schumer is not one of them,” Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values wrote.

“Van Hollen is far more tied to the Episcopal Bishop of Washington than Schumer is to any leading Rabbi. Guess what really bothers Ruffalo,” Menken added.

“Can you clarify what you mean by ‘entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties’?” Meghan McCain inquired.

“You literally just wrote that chuck can’t be leader because he’s Jewish,” another X user asserted, adding, “Feel shame. Deep shame. You’re a disgusting excuse for a human.”

“Entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties? Just say Jew, you fucking Nazi coward,” another demanded.

On Sunday, Ruffalo issue a follow-up X post, doubling down on his stance by citing Schumer’s 2018 AIPAC speech, in which the senator said, “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.”

“These are Senator Schumer’s words, not mine,” the Kids Are All Right star said, adding, “That is not the reason there is no peace.”

“Schumer is entitled to his religious beliefs, but those beliefs cannot determine the rights of another people. And they certainly cannot substitute for international law,” the actor continued.

“This is a conflict about land, freedom, security, equality and self-determination. Peace requires justice, accountability and respect for the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis,” Ruffalo added.

The Foxcatcher star went on to insist, “We need American leaders who will uphold US law, including the Leahy laws, and international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions. We need to respect the role of international institutions, including the ICJ and ICC, in upholding international law and pursuing accountability.”

“We need justice for peace. And we need leaders willing to enforce the law consistently. Chris Van Hollen has demonstrated that willingness. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have not,” Ruffalo concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Ruffalo is backing the pressure campaign to replace Schumer with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) for the position of Senate Majority Leader.

Earlier this month, while coming off the massive “blue wave” midterm elections, the Poor Things star also called on U.S. House Democrats to not vote House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as House Speaker.

Last month, Ruffalo made a surprise appearance at Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” concert, which came after the rapper was dropped as an opener from the Ed Sheeran tour for accusing Israel of committing genocide.