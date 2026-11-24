Antoine Fuqua, director of the Academy Award-winning Training Day and the recent blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic Michael, has been accused of assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress by a Los Angeles bar manager.

The 10-page civil claim against Fuqua alleges that the director pulled a gun and hit an employee in the head back in February. Per Variety:

William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at the bar Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, is said to have denied entry to Fuqua, his son, Brando, and his daughter because they were “visibly overly intoxicated.” Rosenthal was then spat on by a member of the group, to which Rosenthal told them they needed to leave the bar. An hour later, Rosenthal alleges that Fuqua and his party remained standing outside the bar’s line, and upon noticing their presence, was approached by Fuqua and accused of pepper-spraying his daughter. When the manager denied the allegation, Fuqua “pulled out a handgun” and “struck” Rosenthal in the face before directing “a racial and antisemitic slur” at Rosenthal and threatening “to kill him.”

Per the complaint, Rosenthal allegedly “staggered back in pain” before Fuqua swung a handgun in his face.

“Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brandon Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street,” it said.

Representatives denied the allegations, telling reporters that “none of this is true.” Rosenthal is seeking $50,000 in damages for “serious physical and psychological injuries,” including a nose fracture, head injury, skin lacerations, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe emotional distress and severe scarring.

Fuqua has no prior allegations of assault.