Hollywood is run exclusively by Democrats, and one of the most accomplished actors of our time is accusing this left-wing institution of racism.

You gotta love it.

I know I do.

And I agree. Democrats started a civil war to hold on to their slaves. Democrats launched the KKK to terrorize black people after losing the Civil War. Democrats created the Jim Crow South to keep black people in their place. So, of course, Democrats are racist. It’s in their DNA, and Hollywood has always been racist.

If you don’t believe me, listen to Mahershala Ali…

[Winning an Oscar if you’re black] doesn’t translate to anything real. It’s just ‘Who’s better, LeBron or Jordan?’ It’s like, who cares? They’re all great. There’s no definite answer. And it’s not the same world as when Sidney Poitier won the Oscar; as when Halle Berry or Viola Davis or… It’s a different era. And even right now we’ve seen, because of things that happened in our political environment, and how those have trickled down into hiring practices [and] greenlighting [movies and] DEI being this bad word now [that] companies [are no longer] feeling any type of healthy pressure to greenlight things that can even be perceived as being a diversity situation. …

Then comes the real condemnation:

But I just know that if certain companies are allowed to not feel a pressure to be reflective of the world we live in, they’ll just keep centering on who they see in their offices, and it ain’t a bunch of us in those offices.

Ali won his first Oscar in 2016 for a supporting role in the Best Picture winner Moonlight, which I’ve never seen because I don’t watch gay stuff. He won his second Oscar in 2018 for his supporting role in the Best Picture winner Green Book, which I loved.

In the years since, he’s appeared in a few movies, most notably Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). In 2019, he also starred in the HBO series True Detective.

Honestly, he’s not done much. Some voice work in three animated features and a few independent movies.

However…

It’s no secret that Disney wasted a lot of Ali’s time, we’re talking years, dangling the lead in a Marvel reboot of Blade in front of him. He went so far as to move his family to Atlanta, believing the production was a go.

How many projects did he turn down or lose over those seven years to hold himself open for Blade?

The irony is that Ali complains in that video about the loss of DEI hiring, but from what I’ve read it was DEI that killed Blade. They had women screenwriters turning in drafts where Blade is sidelined and emasculated by girlbosses to teach us all some life lessons:

With Mahershala Ali signed on for the eponymous role of a vampire, things looked promising for a 2023 release date. But the project has gone through at least five writers, two directors, and one shutdown six weeks before production. One person familiar with the script permutations says the story at one point morphed into a narrative led by women and filled with life lessons. Blade was relegated to the fourth lead, a bizarre idea considering that the studio had two-time Oscar winner Ali on board. [emphasis added]

Wish for DEI all you want, Mahershala, but on the DEI status hierarchy, a straight black man ranks well below obnoxious girlbosses teaching life lessons.

Live by the affirmative action, die by the affirmative action.