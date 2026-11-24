Left-wing Hollywood stars including Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro are urging Democrats to reject New York Senator Chuck Schumer as majority leader when the next Congress convenes.

About 35 celebrities have signed onto a letter demanding that Senate Democrats look to a different member for leadership when they gain their 56-seat majority in the upper chamber in January, according to the New York Times.

The signers of the letter raised $23 million for the Democrats running for Senate and the House in the 2026 midterm cycle. Along with Fonda and De Niro, signers include Chelsea Handler, Marisa Tomei, Padma Lakshmi, and TV producer and writer and David Mandel of Veep fame.

The letter warns Democrats that putting Schumer back in charge runs counter to the voter’s will because he was a big part of what caused the party to fail ahead of the elections.

“The Senate Democratic leader will be chosen behind closed doors, by secret ballot,” the letter demanding change at the top states. “No senator will ever have to tell voters, or us, how they voted. We believe a decision this consequential deserves public accountability.”

“There is a real need and desire for something different to happen,” fired TV host and political activist Chelsea Handler added. “This is an opportunity. This is a window,” Ms. Handler said. “We need to, like, get the ball and run with it. And I don’t believe that Chuck Schumer is going to do that.”

Maryland Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen announced early in November that he would challenge Schumer for the Democrat leadership post.

In announcing his bid for majority leader, Van Hollen said his candidacy “is not about any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people. We saw a huge outburst of democracy on Election Day, red states, blue states, purple states. And it wasn’t only a rejection of Donald Trump and his corruption and his wars and his cruelty. It was also about a call for a larger change to take on a broken economic system that’s rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people. And that’s fueled by a corrupt political system. And the call was really to reject the status quo and to reject business as usual. And to do that, I think we need new leadership.”

Others in Hollywood have also endorsed Van Hollen, including Spider Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo, who said that the Marylander has “lead with courage, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to human dignity.”

Comedian Jon Stewart has also advocated for Senate Democrats to dump Schumer, and said the New Yorker “does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands. I truly believe that.”

Schumer has been the Democrat leader in the Senate since 2016. He is up for reelection to his seat in 2028 and has not yet confirmed if he will run again.

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