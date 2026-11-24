A recent Vanity Fair has exposé has alleged pop star Taylor Swift has a mean girl side that contrasts with her public image.

The lengthy, 4,000 word profile on Taylor Swift referred to her only as The Star and cited over 100 sources to paint the portrait of dual-sided woman.

On one side (the A Side), Taylor Swift is a child who grew up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm who showed an early talent in music before she was signed to a label at 15, going on to become one of the fiercest pop stars in the world.

On the other side (the B side), she’s an immensely privileged woman whose parents cultivated her career from the start. Former friends and associates paint a grimmer picture from the inside, a “punitive” place that isolates those who are perceived enemies.

“She is punitive,” one unnamed executive told the outlet before going onto compare her to Regina George of Mean Girls.