A recent Vanity Fair has exposé has alleged pop star Taylor Swift has a mean girl side that contrasts with her public image.
The lengthy, 4,000 word profile on Taylor Swift referred to her only as The Star and cited over 100 sources to paint the portrait of dual-sided woman.
On one side (the A Side), Taylor Swift is a child who grew up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm who showed an early talent in music before she was signed to a label at 15, going on to become one of the fiercest pop stars in the world.
On the other side (the B side), she’s an immensely privileged woman whose parents cultivated her career from the start. Former friends and associates paint a grimmer picture from the inside, a “punitive” place that isolates those who are perceived enemies.
“She is punitive,” one unnamed executive told the outlet before going onto compare her to Regina George of Mean Girls.
“It’s truly Regina George,” the executive said.
Another source described Swift as someone who loves to figuratively “smack people in the head” as a form of discipline,” adding that she cuts people out of her life.
“Nobody is beyond reproach with her. If you don’t see it her way, she comes after you,” the source said.
Reporter May Jeong said that many people refused to speak on the record. The piece closes with Jeong describing Swift as a woman who “might be a child pretending to be an adult.”
Swift has not commented on the story.
Whether or not Swift has a Regina George side to her remains to be seen, but in the few candid public instances where she has shared the spotlight with subordinates, she appeared rather graceful, such as when she yielded the mic to her music video editor at the VMAs wherein he publicly thanked God.
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