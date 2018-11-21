Parts of Northeast Brace for Record Cold on Thanksgiving Day

Parts across the Northeast United States are bracing for record cold temperatures on Thanksgiving Day, meteorologists say.

Western Massachusetts to Albany, New York, is expected to receive bouts of snow ranging from 2 to 4 inches, while other cities may see nearly 6 inches. Parts of southern Vermont and Maine are also likely to see snowfall, while Buffalo to Waters could see snow showers. “Thanksgiving Day is going to be frigid, with wind chills in the Northeast below zero and in the teens from Washington, D.C., to Pittsburgh to Philadelphia. Record lows are expected throughout the region, with daytime temperatures forecast to be 20 to 35 degrees below normal. Temps should return to normal by the weekend,” ABC News reports.

From Wednesday night to Friday, badly needed rain showers will are expected to fall in parts of Northern California, prompting a flood watch warning. Officials are hopeful the rain will help contain the Camp Fire, which thus far has killed at least 81 people. Some worry excess rain may cause deadly mudslides. Los Angeles to Seattle is expected to see rainfall throughout Wednesday, while Sierra Nevadas could receive 6 to 15 inches of snow in the evening, making commuting through the area difficult for many.

Airlines for America estimates a record 30.6 million passengers will fly on a U.S. airline during the Thanksgiving holiday — up from 29 million the previous year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it is adding an additional 1,200 officers to assist with increased levels of airport foot traffic during the holiday.