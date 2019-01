An earthquake registering a 6.4 magnitude has hit off the coast of Japan, according to emerging reports.

The earthquake reportedly occurred 72 miles from southeast of Kagoshima at around 9.45 PM local time.

One of the world’s most seismically active areas, 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes of 6 or more occur in Japan.

No immediate damage or casualties were reported, nor has a tsunami warning been issued.

This story is developing.