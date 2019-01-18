Bitterly Cold Temperatures, Blizzard Conditions to Hit East Coast

The U.S. East Coast is bracing for freezing cold temperatures and heavy snowfall this weekend, likely bringing challenging travel conditions and power outages to thousands across the regions.

The winter storm is slated to hit large parts of the Northeast Sunday, dropping at least a foot of snow and ice in blizzard-like conditions. Residents of the inland tri-state area and mid-Atlantic will face subzero temperatures.

At least 100 million people across the country are under winter weather watches or warnings.

“Behind this heavy snowstorm, an Arctic blast will grip much of the eastern U.S.,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards said Friday. “This cold air from the Arctic will dive down into the central Plains on Saturday and shift through the Northeast on Sunday.”

Slushy conditions are expected to freeze as temperatures plummet well below zero once snowy conditions ease. Conditions are likely to be made worse by powerful winds, raising the risk of injury. “Even short-term skin exposure to these temperatures can result in frostbite,” cautioned Edwards. “Ensure proper winter clothing to protect yourself and prevent hypothermia if you must be outside.”

Schools, government buildings, and businesses could remain closed through Monday due to the harsh conditions.

While the Northeast is expected to bare the brunt of the storm’s chilly conditions, the temperature could drop to 30 Fahrenheit in Atlanta, with parts of northern Florida facing “subfreezing conditions,” according to AccuWeather.