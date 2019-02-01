Your Week in Global Warming

The Midwest and Northeast are being ravaged by the Polar Vortex. Illinois has recorded its coldest temperature on record. Aurora, Illinois has recorded the coldest afternoon on record. Mail deliveries and flights have been cancelled. Governors in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan have declared emergencies.

Thirteen dead after historic deep freeze blasts the Midwest and record-breaking -30F temperatures linger as the cold snap moves into the Northeast, causing travel chaos with 2,300 canceled flights https://t.co/7q9VlBBTTd pic.twitter.com/qOCmQ3Th8z — Climate Realists (@ClimateRealists) January 31, 2019

#PolarVortex2019 smashes records – 84 million people below 0°F https://t.co/wuaWVoWoum — Watts Up With That (@wattsupwiththat) January 31, 2019

Not even the righteous lifestyles of the San Franciscans have spared them the chilly breath of Mother Gaia

Record lows at San Francisco Airport (station since 1945) are in the lower 30s during the fist week of February. Feb 6th record low is 31°F set in 1989. Cold air from NW Canada is being dragged down the West Coast … chilly pattern ahead for California! (not the Polar Vortex) pic.twitter.com/ZfGvFXepLh — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 31, 2019

And it’s not just the U.S. that is suffering.

But this is not what the experts told us would happen…

Here’s NOAA (just three months ago)

Here’s a Warmist website Climate Central:

Here – spotted by Tony Heller at The Deplorable Science Blog – is an old New York Times article telling us what to expect in the age of global warming…

Here is another very moving story from the New York Times from 2014. Weep for the skiing industry. Soon we may never see snow again:

NYT 2014: "The end of snow?…in the Northeast, more than half of the 103 ski resorts may no longer be viable in 30 years because of warmer winters" https://t.co/W8trFcaXpS — Tom Nelson (@tan123) January 31, 2019

Here – never let us forget – is the tragic prediction made in 2000 by Dr David Viner, senior research scientist at the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) and Britain’s University of Easy Access East Anglia:

“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is.”

Has the climate alarmism industry shown any contrition for its doomsday scaremongering about global warming? Absolutely none. Instead, it is doubling down…

Here is Canada’s CBC, greensplaining about how all this cold weather is basically just another sign of global warming.

CBC: "How climate change is behind this week's extreme cold snap" https://t.co/d3qP9JTrly — Tom Nelson (@tan123) January 31, 2019

Here is Grist’s resident eco loon Eric Holthaus, also playing the cold = warm game.

This January should be remembered for its unusual warmth, not its cold.https://t.co/bfyyrLiMhW — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 1, 2019

Here is CNN trying to distract us with “Look! It’s very hot in Australia” [Author’s note: it is currently summer in Australia, a notoriously hot country]

US cities as cold as the Arctic. An Australian inferno. The UK covered in snow. It's only one month into 2019 and extreme weather is shattering records around the world. https://t.co/yYqe0kuFZa pic.twitter.com/TpNUctXSjO — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2019

Here is the New York Times, trying to persuade us that cold weather is exactly the kind “extreme event” caused by ‘climate change’

This vague BS is not science just because someone with a science degree says it. "… the profound changes in the earth’s atmosphere raised 'the likelihood of a large number of extreme events."https://t.co/ekuGv0mCZG — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 31, 2019

Here’s New Scientist: “Look! A squirrel!”

So far 2019 has set 33 records for heat, but none for cold https://t.co/UnI7vMbli1 pic.twitter.com/74Kp1DjlRZ — New Scientist (@newscientist) February 1, 2019

They are all at it. They just can’t help themselves…

THIS 👏🏼 IS 👏🏼 CLIMATE 👏🏼 CHANGE 👏🏼 Climate change doesn’t just mean hotter temperatures. It’s all around extreme weather. Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean it’s a hoax. The greenhouse effect is still going strong. The planet is still warming. Climate does not = weather https://t.co/0HwifKcuwG — Zero Hour (@ThisIsZeroHour) January 31, 2019

Meanwhile Sen Elizabeth Warren believes that in future the Polar Vortex can be avoided, just so long as we bomb the economy back to the Dark Ages with the Green New Deal:

Our children & grandchildren should grow up in a world where they can breathe the air & drink the water – and go outside without risking their lives in extreme temperatures. It’s time to protect our planet & pass a Green New Deal. #PolarVortex2019 https://t.co/JYnVrxMf1t — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 31, 2019

Meanwhile in the world of science, evidence and reality…

The polar vortex is weather, doing what weather does. There have been cold winters before…

The coldest winters in the US were 1977/1978/1979 during the global cooling scare. The hottest summers (by far) were during the 1930s.

We have always had extreme temperatures, and it is astonishing that any politician could be so dishonest or misinformed as to state otherwise. — Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) February 1, 2019

In January 1977, it snowed in Miami:

It snowed in Miami during January 1977.https://t.co/hA3dGJGFMe pic.twitter.com/kiKnB5aZ1V — Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) February 1, 2019

And, yes, in case you wondered – winters ARE getting colder in the Midwest

Tony Heller has the data…

And the frequency of cold nights is increasing.