Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said Tuesday that climate change poses an “immediate danger,” while decrying the lack of school teachers equipped to educate students concerning its perils.

Ms. Feinstein spoke as part of her push for the “Climate Change Education Act,” a bill that would allocate resources to prepare teachers to promote the climate change agenda in schools.

“Despite the immediate danger posed by climate change, many middle school and high school teachers lack the training to teach students about it,” Feinstein said in a tweet. “Our bill will create professional development grants for teachers to ensure students are getting the best education they can.”

The new legislation proposes to “increase the climate literacy of the United States by broadening the understanding of climate change, including possible long-term and short-term consequences and potential solutions.”

As a premise, the bill declares that the “evidence for human-induced climate change is overwhelming and undeniable” and that atmospheric carbon “can be significantly reduced through conservation, by shifting to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal, and geothermal, and by increasing the efficiency of buildings, including domiciles, and transportation.”

Neither of these assertions is self-evident or proven, but they are the basis for everything that follows in the proposed legislation.

“Providing clear information about climate change, in a variety of forms, can remove the fear and the sense of helplessness, and encourage individuals and communities to take action,” the bill continues, without explaining how teaching kids that climate change puts their families in “immediate danger” will help allay their fears.

The legislation seems aimed at defusing the broad skepticism toward climate change that currently reigns in the United States by indoctrinating children “with attitudes, skills, and knowledge about the climate that inform their actions.”

Curiously, in a Senate hearing last year Feinstein denounced the zealous Catholic faith of Amy Coney Barrett, a nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, saying: “the dogma lives loudly within you. And that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for for years in this country.”

In so doing, Ms. Feinstein provided a catchphrase that proves remarkably apt to describe her own ardent climate-change beliefs.

“The dogma lives loudly within you.”

