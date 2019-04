Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will unveil a “Green Real Deal” on Wednesday, as a counterproposal to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)’s “Green New Deal.”

According to a press release, Gaetz, who has been a leading Republican voice on climate change, will unveil his proposals to combat the effects of climate change. The event is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. EST.