Storm Causes Crane Collapse in Dallas, Killing One

A severe thunderstorm rolled through Dallas Sunday afternoon, bringing a crane down onto the Elan City Lights building.

While only one person was killed outright by the massive crane, six others were taken to local hospitals. One was discharged after evaluation of minor injuries, but four were more seriously injured — two of which remain in critical condition.

I got a video of the crane collapsing in Dallas. I hope everyone’s ok— it was terrifying to watch pic.twitter.com/SrC9Kwy2ur — sophie daigle (@soph_daigle) June 9, 2019

“Multiple resources, to include Fire Operations, Emergency Medical Services, Urban Search and Rescue and Hazardous Materials assets, have been dispatched to the scene to help mitigate the situation,” Dallas Fire and Rescue said in a statement earlier Sunday.

Fire rescue spokesman Jason Evans told the Associated Press that first responders searched all accessible apartments, but only those sent to the hospital were found. Other residents were not at home at the time of the deadly collapse.

But the destruction is not limited to this building — as seen in another video, posted to Twitter by user matthew75201:

The National Weather Service said the severe storms battering Dallas are capable of bringing high winds, hail, and even tornadoes. In response to the hazard, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has put in place a “ground stop” for any incoming flights.