CA Earthquake: Hospital Wheels Patients with IVs Out of Building

As Californians brace themselves for the second earthquake to hit the area in less than two days, some hospitals are taking desperate measures to ensure their patients’ safety by evacuating them from damaged buildings.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital evacuated their patients in wheelchairs, some of whom were still hooked up to IVs providing necessary fluids, CNN reported.

Because of the surrounding power outages in the area, nurses had to care for their patients outside in the dark.

The region’s second earthquake in two days was a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, and its epicenter was 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The previous 6.4-magnitude earthquake also centered near Ridgecrest and produced thousands of aftershocks which could be felt as far away as Los Angeles.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Saturday morning in San Bernardino County, and declared a state of emergency in Kern County on Thursday, NBC Los Angeles reported.

“On behalf of all Californians, I offer my heartfelt support to those affected by tonight’s earthquake near Ridgecrest,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement issued following the second earthquake. “The State of California will continue to offer support to aid residents in the region.”

The earthquakes have caused structural damage to roads, gas lines, water lines, and started some structural fires in the areas affected most.