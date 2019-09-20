Nolte: Climate ‘Experts’ Are 0-41 with Their Doomsday Predictions

For more than 50 years Climate Alarmists in the scientific community and environmental movement have not gotten even one prediction correct, but they do have a perfect record of getting 41 predictions wrong.

In other words, on at least 41 occasions, these so-called experts have predicted some terrible environmental catastrophe was imminent … and it never happened.

And not once — not even once! — have these alarmists had one of their predictions come true.

Think about that… the so-called experts are 0-41 with their predictions, but those of us who are skeptical of “expert” prediction number 42, the one that says that if we don’t immediately convert to socialism and allow Alexandria Ocasio-Crazy to control and organize our lives, the planet will become uninhabitable.

Why would any sane person listen to someone with a 0-41 record?

Why would we completely restructure our economy and sacrifice our personal freedom for “experts” who are 0-41, who have never once gotten it right?

If you had an investment counselor who steered you wrong 41times, would you hang in there for number 42?

Of course not. You’d fire him after failed prediction two or three.

And if that’s not crazy enough, the latest ploy is to trot out a 16-year-old girt to spread prediction number 42, because it is so much more credible that way.

Sometimes you just have to sit back and laugh.

Anyway, I want you to have the data, so go ahead and print this out in advance of Thanksgiving dinner with your obnoxious Millennial nephew.

LIST OF DOOMSDAY PREDICTIONS CLIMATE ALARMIST GOT RIGHT

NONE.

ZIP.

ZERO.

NADA.

BLANK

DONUT HOLE

NIL.

NOTHING.

VOID.

ZILCH.

LIST OF DOOMSDAY PREDICTIONS THE CLIMATE ALARMIST GOT WRONG

Here is the source for numbers 1-28. As you will see, the individual sources are not crackpots, but scientific studies and media reports on “expert” predictions. The sources for numbers 29-41 are linked individually.

1967: Dire Famine Forecast By 1975 1969: Everyone Will Disappear In a Cloud Of Blue Steam By 1989 (1969) 1970: Ice Age By 2000 1970: America Subject to Water Rationing By 1974 and Food Rationing By 1980 1971: New Ice Age Coming By 2020 or 2030 1972: New Ice Age By 2070 1974: Space Satellites Show New Ice Age Coming Fast 1974: Another Ice Age? 1974: Ozone Depletion a ‘Great Peril to Life 1976: Scientific Consensus Planet Cooling, Famines imminent 1980: Acid Rain Kills Life In Lakes 1978: No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling Trend 1988: Regional Droughts (that never happened) in 1990s 1988: Temperatures in DC Will Hit Record Highs 1988: Maldive Islands will Be Underwater by 2018 (they’re not) 1989: Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000 1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not) 2000: Children Won’t Know what Snow Is 2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy 2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024 2008: Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018 2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013 2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World 2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe’ 2009: Climate Genius Al Gore Moves 2013 Prediction of Ice-Free Arctic to 2014 2013: Arctic Ice-Free by 2015 2013: Arctic Ice-Free by 2015 2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’ 1968: Overpopulation Will Spread Worldwide 1970: World Will Use Up All its Natural Resources 1966: Oil Gone in Ten Years 1972: Oil Depleted in 20 Years 1977: Department of Energy Says Oil will Peak in 90s 1980: Peak Oil In 2000 1996: Peak Oil in 2020 2002: Peak Oil in 2010 2005 : Manhattan Underwater by 2015 1970: Urban Citizens Will Require Gas Masks by 1985 1970: Nitrogen buildup Will Make All Land Unusable 1970: Decaying Pollution Will Kill all the Fish 1970s: Killer Bees!

Sorry, Experts… Sorry, Scientific Consensus… Only a fool comes running for the 42nd cry of wolf.

Don’t litter, be kind to animals, recycling’s for suckers (it’s all going to end up in the ground eventually), so stop feeling guilty… Go out there to embrace all the bounty that comes with being a 21st century American.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.