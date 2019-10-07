Federal Government Opens 725K Acres in California to Oil, Gas Drilling

The document also stated the Resource Management Plan Amendment (RMPA) was “prepared with input from interested agencies, organizations, and individuals,” and the public’s voice was a vital part of the decision-making process regarding any environmental concerns.

However, Clare Lakewood, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, criticized the Trump administration on Friday for its decision to open the public lands.

“This reckless move is the toxic convergence of Trump’s climate denial, loyalty to the oil industry and grudge against California,” she claimed.

“Turning over these spectacular wild places to dirty drilling and fracking will sicken Californians, harm endangered species and fuel climate chaos. We’ll fight tooth and nail to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

Reports said that during the Obama administration, environmentalists successfully blocked any efforts to open up new land for drilling.

However, Serena Baker, the agency’s regional office spokeswoman, said the decision is on track with President Trump’s agenda for increased development of fossil fuel resources and job creation.

“This plan supports the administration’s priority of promoting environmentally responsible energy development,” Baker concluded.