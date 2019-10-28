Jerry Brown: Wildfires Show ‘the Horror’ of Climate Change

Former California Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown warned that the recent wildfires in California are a taste of what is to come if our leaders do not act on climate change.

“I said it was the new normal a few years ago,’’ Brown told Politico. “This is serious…but this is only the beginning. This is only a taste of the horror and the terror that will occur in decades.’’

“And it will occur in various spots: in America, in Africa, in Canada,’’ Brown added. “It’s unpredictable, other than the fact that it will get worse in present trajectory. Washington, under [President] Trump, is doing very little — and even the Congress has been unable to mobilize under Washington.’’

Brown released his statement as several wildfires prompted current California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

Newsom, a Democrat, received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to combat the brush fires spreading throughout Los Angeles.

Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also signed an emergency declaration within Los Angeles to secure more resources to combat the fire, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. over the 405 freeway near the Getty Center museum.

I’m signing an emergency declaration immediately for the #GettyFire to help bring more resources to support our @LAFD in fighting this fire. pic.twitter.com/8CjOfJVBpl — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 28, 2019

KABC reported that the wildfires burned more than 500 acres of land as of 7 a.m.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said that more than 10,000 residences and businesses were under mandatory evacuation orders. Even Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James tweeted Monday that he had to evacuate his home.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

The recent wildfires have also led California’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), to shut off power to two million customers for safety reasons.