Democrat presidential aspirant and self-described “global leader” on the environment, Michael Bloomberg, flew to Spain on Monday and joined the U.N. COP25 talks to deliver the message the U.S. is “still in” with globalist plans for climate action.

It is not clear if Bloomberg, who has pledged to end the American coal industry, flew across the Atlantic in his $42 million Dassault Falcon 900 private plane which he used while he was mayor of New York City to commute from his Bermuda mansion.

What is certain is the billionaire will unveil findings by a research group he personally funds suggesting a president who prioritises climate reforms could reduce U.S. emissions by 49 percent by 2030.

Bloomberg will appear alongside actor Harrison Ford and United Nations officials at the COP25 talks, currently in their second week, as he previewed before he left:

I’m going to #COP25 in Madrid because President Trump won’t. pic.twitter.com/TuxNiKLUMO — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 9, 2019

“Despite Trump backing out of the Paris Agreement, climate progress is happening in the US thanks to bold action from cities, states, & businesses,” he tweeted.

“Tomorrow, I’ll represent the US at #COP25 to deliver our America’s Pledge report showing how far we’ve come.”

Last week Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi also flew in and told the 25,000 delegates at the start of the Madrid talks the world could still count on Americans to fight “global warming,” as Breitbart News reported.

“We’re here to say to all of you, on behalf of the House of Representatives and the Congress of the United States, we’re still in it, we’re still in it,” Pelosi said.

Bloomberg’s own love of elite private travel is clearly documented.

Inside Sources described in January how his private jet likely “generates an estimated 37 times more carbon emissions than the same trip on a commercial flight.” As for Bloomberg’s $7 million AgustaWestland AW109, the helicopter “burns a jaw-dropping 72 gallons of fuel every hour,” according to the report.

Since the early 2010s, Bloomberg has been on an exclusive waiting list to get his hands on the AgustaWestland AW609 Tiltrotor helicopter, worth anywhere between $5 million and $30 million.

According to Business Insider, Bloomberg once owned 14 properties and homes around the world, including an Upper East Side five-story mansion which he renovated for nearly $2 million, a $25 million London, England, mansion, and a $20 million estate in Southampton.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed the entire European Union delegation flew from their offices in Brussels to the Madrid conference.

“We were looking for our delegates to come here by train, but it would have taken 14 hours,” said Elina Bardram, head of the international unit at the climate action directorate (DG Clima). “As we rely on taxpayer money, we couldn’t make that choice.”