An impatient demand for the world to work harder to counter “climate change” will top the agenda at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting next month in Davos, Switzerland.

Organizers expect some 3,000 corporate and government representatives to fly in from around the world to broach climate issues at the luxury ski resort, with a squadron of some 1700 private jets providing transport for the bulk of the attendees.

The meeting’s theme in 2020 has been announced as “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.” It aims to “drive governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.”

“People are revolting against the economic ‘elites’ they believe have betrayed them, and our efforts to keep global warming limited to 1.5°C are falling dangerously short,” said Professor Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman.

Schwab echoed the impatience of his peers that the world appears deaf to the entreaties of previous WEF gatherings for action on climate matters. He continued:

With the world at such critical crossroads, this year we must develop a ‘Davos Manifesto 2020’ to reimagine the purpose and scorecards for companies and governments. It is what the World Economic Forum was founded for 50 years ago, and it is what we want to contribute to for the next 50 years.

WEF meetings in Davos have traditionally drawn globalist elites to Switzerland for a week of talking. They represent the worlds of business, government, international aid, academia, arts and culture, and the media, however such high level chat is not cheap.

The WEF website reveals annual membership (required if you want to buy a ticket to Davos) is upwards of U.S.$60,000, depending on the institution or company’s “level of engagement”.

At the top are the 100 “strategic partner” companies – including Accenture, Barclays, Deloitte, KPMG and Unilever – who pay around U.S.$600,000 for annual membership, which entitles them to buy an access-all-sessions pass for themselves and five colleagues, including special privileges. But they still have to purchase actual tickets to the event.

WEF guests have long drawn accusations that CEOs are failing to back up their talk on fighting “climate change,” stamping an outsized carbon footprint with their luxury aircraft as they fly in to consider ways for the rest of the world to heed their calls.

The corporate world’s love of private jets over scheduled commercial alternatives is mirrored in their current record sale numbers, as Breitbart News reported.

Private jet lovers will fork out a combined $248 billion over the next ten years, buying 7,600 private planes according to a report quoted in the Guardian. The users span private, corporate, and government clients including the United Nations.

The new private jets are expected to be bought by multinational companies and the super-rich over the next decade, each of which will burn 40 times as much carbon per passenger as regular commercial flights, predicted a report by aviation firm Honeywell Aerospace.

About 690 new business jets were expected to take to the skies in 2019 alone, a nine percent increase on 2018, as businesses and the wealthy refresh their fleets with new models released by three of the world’s biggest private jet manufacturers.

A large proportion of all these new private jet buys will be on display at Davos airport and nearby civilian airfields from the first day of the WEF next month.

The 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting will run from 21—24 January, 2020, at Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.