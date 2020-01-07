VIDEO: Hero Border Collie Saves Flock of Sheep from Wildfire in Australia

An Australian sheepdog is being hailed a hero for saving a flock of sheep from the brushfires that destroyed their farmland December 31.

When Patsy, a 6-year-old border collie in Corryong, Victoria, saw that the wildfire was closing in on her flock, she and her owner took immediate action, according to a Facebook post by her owner’s sister, Cath Hill.

The post read:

In the early hours of 31 December 2019, while fire in Corryong was bearing down them, she and my brother rounded up the sheep and brought them to the safest paddock on the farm. She then found a safe spot while my brother fought the fire with a tractor and a tank of water. Almost all sheep are safe, along with the hay bales and silage, the shearing shed, and both farm houses. My brother doesn’t do social media, but Patsy does. Great job little girl.

In the video shared by Hill, Patsy sat in the middle of a scorched field, keeping watch over the sheep as they walked along the ridge in the background.

“Hey Patsy, you hear those sheep?” Hill asked the black and white dog. “That’s all your work. Well done, eh? You’re a little champion, good girl,” she said, giving her a pat on the head.

Hill shared a photo of Patsy after the daring rescue to her Instagram account on Sunday.

She told reporters on Monday that her brother was still fighting the fires that would likely burn for the next few weeks.

“Everyone is just trying to get water and feed to their animals, shoot the ones that can’t be saved, get temporary fences up to keep stock secure, and put out all the logs and stumps still burning.”

Hill said the fires are expected to become worse Thursday when the weather turns hot and windy.

Monday, she wrote on Patsy’s Instagram account that the border collie was grateful for all the attention she received on social media following her courageous acts.

“Patsy and her human really appreciate all the support coming from all over the world,” she said and asked people to donate to brushfire recovery groups to help those affected get back on their feet.