VIDEO: Girl’s Hot Cocoa Stand Raises Nearly $800 for Tornado Victims

A little girl with a big heart in Clovis, California, is helping tornado victims in Tennessee get back on their feet.

When six-year-old Pyper Diehl heard about what happened to the Tennessee communities hit hard by the storms last week, she wanted to let them know she cared, ABC 30 reported.

Pyper came up with the idea to hold a hot cocoa stand and sell drinks for $2 a cup to raise money for relief efforts after at least 25 people were killed during the tornadoes that swept through Nashville and the surrounding areas.

“The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said the twister caused damage across four counties, with the greatest toll in Putnam County, where 16 people died. Among the dead there were multiple children,” UPI stated.

Pyper’s aunt lives in Nashville and the home across from hers was completely destroyed. The little girl said she wanted to help the people who lost everything, especially the kids who are just like her.

Saturday, she offered customers hot chocolate with toppings like marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, and whipped cream while holding a blue sign so drivers would notice her standing on the corner of Ashlan and DeWolf Avenue.

“Pyper’s Hot Cocoa 100% Helping Nashville’s ‘Tortido’ (Tornado) Victims,” the sign read.

“In Nashville, Tennessee, there’s been a tortido [sic], and kids lost their toys, their house, diapers, and everything,” Pyper explained.

By the end of the morning, she had raised nearly $800 to help the tornado victims. Every penny will go to relief efforts in Nashville.

Saturday, thousands of volunteers descended upon the devastated areas to help clear debris and offer supplies to the victims, according to Breitbart News.

“It’s amazing to see the community just come together, both those who have been affected and people who haven’t been,” Americorps member Lily Sronkoski said of the volunteers and their neighbors.

“Everyone is really coming together for this effort,” she concluded.