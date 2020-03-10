Abandoned Dog Found with Ears Glued, Legs Taped to Be Adopted

A severely abused dog that was left abandoned in a field is now on his way to a forever home in Oklahoma.

According to a Facebook post written by the Humane Society of Tulsa, the dog was discovered with both of his hind legs strapped together in a field and could not move.

The only reason the dog — whose name is Atlas — had been able to survive is because a lady in the area kept leaving him food and water.

“Not only was he dumped in a field with his back legs STRAPPED together, GLUE (yes glue) had been poured into his ears and then fast food wrappers had been shoved into the ears and stuck into the glue. One ear canal is so bad it looks like he will need surgery,” the post said.

According to the post, the x-rays showed that the dog had a BB pellet lodged inside him.

“From the moment we met him, he wasn’t mean, vicious or protectively aggressive. He just wanted help and warmed up to us as he realized we were there to help,” the post read.

Now, Atlas is headed to his new forever home where hopefully he can live out the rest of his days in peace.

KJRH reported that thousands of people offered to adopt Atlas, but the one family that has been chosen is a local family who has experience with abused animals. The family will be picking him up on Thursday.

Fox 23 News reported officers arrested a person in connection with the animal abuse against Atlas on Tuesday.