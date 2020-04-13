Tornadoes Kill at Least 16 People Across the South on Easter Sunday

At least 16 people were killed Sunday when tornadoes ripped through the South, leaving more than one million residents without power.

“Tornadoes and severe weather hit Central Texas early Sunday, bringing ‘gigantic’ hail and damage, and then travelled [sic] east through Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas,” according to NBC News.

In Mississippi, the storms killed 11 people in at least three counties: Walthall, Lawrence, and Jefferson Davis, the report said.

Sunday, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in response to the devastation:

Tonight, I declared a state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/sp81yoUhqt — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 13, 2020

“To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over,” the governor wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“We know how to take care of one another, and we will. We know how to be strong and courageous in the face of terrible pain, and we will. We are resilient,” Tate continued.

Monday, Fire Chief Dewayne Bain said five more people were killed in Murray County, Georgia. One of those victims died after being taken to a nearby emergency room.

Bain added an additional five people were injured during the storm.

Also on Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp thanked Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Pete Gaynor for offering the state help in its recovery:

Deeply appreciate hearing from @FEMA_Pete just now to check on Georgia after a devastating night of severe weather & loss of life. Administrator Gaynor offered federal assistance if needed. Many thanks to the Trump administration for their leadership in these tough times! #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 13, 2020

Between Sunday and Monday morning, there were over 40 reports of tornadoes across the South, according to Weather.com.

Sunday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency, along with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Sunday’s severe weather impacted multiple parishes in Louisiana, with reported tornadoes and large hail,” Edwards said in a press release.

“I am declaring this emergency in order to make sure the parishes that are impacted, and any additional areas that may see severe weather into the night, are able to get assistance from the state,” he concluded.

In Monroe, Louisiana, a tornado damaged about 300 homes in the area but there were no reports of major injuries, according to Weather.com.