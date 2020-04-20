Severe Storms Hit the Deep South as Residents Brace for More Tornadoes

Severe thunderstorms hit parts of the Deep South with hail, high winds, and torrential rain on Sunday as forecasters warned residents to brace themselves for overnight tornadoes and flooding across a region that was just hit with a deadly twister the week before.

Tornado watches remained in place across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia on Sunday evening, the Associated Press reported.

It was the second Sunday in a row that the Deep South experienced severe weather.

The National Weather Service said flash flood warnings remained in effect for the region. Its Jackson, Mississippi, office tweeted an image of the tree and structure damage caused by Sunday night’s tornado.

Drone imagery of tree & structure damage just north of Sandy Hook, MS in Marion County from likely tornado yesterday evening. #mswx https://t.co/QKGQAKnNwr — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) April 20, 2020

The storm threat comes a week after a cluster of deadly storms around Easter crushed the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes touched down in the South last Sunday and Monday. At least 36 people were killed during those two storms, officials said.