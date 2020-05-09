VIDEO: Baby Bear Breaks into Tennessee Cabin with Guests Inside

Two friends on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, had a close encounter with a baby black bear while they were in their cabin, according to a video.

WATE reported that Michelle Eberhart came to Gatlinburg for the weekend with her husband and their friends when Friday morning, while their husbands were out playing a round of golf, Michelle and her friend noticed the baby bear leaning on the cabin’s back door.

“She just started pointing and I was like, ‘What?’ and so I turned and looked, and there’s a bear just putting his full force on the door. And then the door opens,” Eberhart said.

The bear then barged right through the back door inside the cabin while the ladies rushed to a bedroom for safety. The video showed the bear inside the cabin’s back door pawing on the walls.

There also happened to be three more bears lounging around on the porch outside, according to the video.

“It was just almost surreal, it was just a fight-or-flight, like I just have to remove us from this situation and make sure that we’re at least in a safe place,” Eberhart said.

The police were eventually called in, removing the bear from the cabin and shooing the other three bears lounging on the porch. But the bears did not leave the house empty-handed.

“They got 5 pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a pound of M&M’s and two pounds of Sour Patch Kids and two bags of potato chips… two beers and two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtecs,” Eberhart said.

Wildlife officials warn to keep your distance if you encounter a bear and call authorities because bears can travel very quickly.