The United Nations will delay until late 2021 what it calls a “crucial climate summit” that had been scheduled for Scotland later this year, officials said on Thursday, at the same time announcing a second emergency meeting as a “warm-up prelude” in Italy.

Reuters reports this year’s meeting, known as the COP26 summit, had been billed as the most important climate conference since the 2015 talks that produced the Paris Agreement.

Hundreds of world leaders had been expected to attend in Scotland along with thousands of aids, researchers, non-government organizations (NGOs) and their representives, helpers, climate protesters and observers.

Last year’s gathering in Madrid was the largest in the event’s history, when 30,000 people flew into the Spanish capital for two weeks of talking, conferencing, street theatre and power point presentations.

They arrived by plane – even private jet – to tell us we should no longer fly unless it’s really necessary, a fact not lost on Breitbart London’s own James Delingpole who was there:

The summit will now be rescheduled to Nov. 1 to 12, 2021, the U.N.’s climate body decided, using dates proposed by the British government.

Glasgow, Scotland will remain the host city, and there will first be a two-week warm-up summit in Italy for all concerned as well.

A total of four week’s of meeting in two countries will now be required for all attendees, again anticipated to number 30,000 people and more.

This year’s COP26 summit was supposed to serve as a deadline for governments to commit to the aggressive emissions-cutting goals needed to deliver the Paris Agreement’s ambitious target to cap global temperature increases at two degrees Celsius and aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.

Instead Madrid finished with no agreements on anything other than to meet again in 12 months time to resume talking all over again.