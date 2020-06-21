Earthquake Strikes Oklahoma, Felt Around Tulsa After Trump Rally

An earthquake in northern Oklahoma struck the entire state, including in Tulsa shortly after President Donald Trump finished his comeback rally before thousands of supporters.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 4.5 earthquake took place at 10:15 p.m. near Perry, a town 80 miles west of Tulsa, although the impacts of the earthquake were felt around the state.

Residents in Oklahoma City, Enid, Stillwater, and Ponca City all reported shaking, according to the USGS.

KOKH reported that more than 200 people reported the earthquake to the USGS.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Tulsa said it felt a tremor on Saturday night, and the earthquake made waves on social media after Trump’s visit to the state.

Saturday night’s earthquake was the largest recorded earthquake in Oklahoma since May 2019, when the state experienced a 4.4 magnitude quake.

Thousands of earthquakes have taken place in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to fracking, a process used for extracting oil and gas.