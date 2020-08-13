Mark Ruffalo Says Air Pollution Hits Minority Communities Hardest

Actor Mark Ruffalo is sounding the alarm that air pollution impacts minority communities the hardest, warning that racism and a “discriminating health system based on income” are combining to spell disaster for people of color.

The Avengers: Endgame star also took a swipe at the U.S. fossil fuel industry in tweeting his impassioned environmental beliefs.

“This is where racism intersects with health care and the environment. Air pollution is disproportionately found in BIPOC communities. Whether they are on the front lines of fossil fuel extraction like LA or North Dakota or fossil fuel production and refinement like Oakland or Long Beach,” the Hollywood star wrote. (“BIPOC” is a recently coined left-wing term that refers to “black, indigenous, and people of color.”)

“This is why these populations are paying the highest price. Add to it a discriminating health system based on income and it is the disaster we are living in.”

Ruffalo’s tweets echo a study last year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, claiming that white people contribute more to pollution than black and Latino people, who end up bearing the brunt of problems caused by the white polluters.

The Foxcatcher star included a link to a Guardian article about a recent British study that found that long-term exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of death from COVID-19.

Ruffalo is a fervent climate and environmental activist who recently re-tweeted a link to an upcoming “climate reparations” panel organized by the progressive group Netroots Nation.

