VIDEO: Two Tropical Storms Could Hit the Gulf Coast in Double Threat

Two tropical storms are making their way across the Caribbean, headed for a historic double-threat if it makes landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to a video.

The video showed one tropical storm dumping rain on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands while the other is moving between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are both expected to approach the Gulf Coast at or close to hurricane force, and if it continues on its current path, could make landfall over Texas and Louisiana as hurricanes, WESH reported.

Hurricane researchers say two hurricanes have never shown up in the Gulf Coast at the same time, according to records dating back to at least 1900. The last time two tropical storms showed up together in the Gulf was 1959, Fox Business reported.

Laura became the 12th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean Friday morning, and Marco became the 13th named storm Friday night.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday night, citing both tropical storm systems. Officials in the Florida Keys issued a local state of emergency on Friday and mandatory evacuation orders for anyone living in campers or boats.