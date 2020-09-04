Jane Fonda ramps up her climate change rhetoric in an interview Thursday with Time magazine, in which she urges “civil disobedience” and the adoption of the Green New Deal.

The climate crisis “looms,” Ms. Fonda told Time writer Justin Worland. “If we don’t cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030, everything will not only become much, much harder, but a lot of things — equality, democracy, stability in our society — will become impossible.”

Fonda was touting her new book What Can I Do?: My Path from Climate Despair to Action, which will be released on September 8, and purportedly “recounts stories from her time on the frontlines advocating for climate solutions.”

“The climate crisis affects so many parts of our lives: our health, our jobs, the economy, national security,” Fonda asserts. “A lot of people haven’t really thought about the crisis in those terms. There’s a lot in the book that the majority of people don’t know—and should know.”

The 82-year-old actress and activist said that studies show that “women care more about the climate crisis” but they “sometimes feel insecure about the science.”

“I wanted to give the science so they could be more secure in that,” she said.

Citing young climate strikers like Greta Thunberg, Fonda insists civil disobedience “has to become the new norm. No matter who is elected in November.”

Ms. Fonda also urges her followers to vote for Joe Biden because he is more malleable and easier to influence than Donald Trump.

“What I want to tell voters who say, ‘I can’t decide who to vote for. I don’t really believe in Joe Biden,’ is, ‘Hey, I’d rather push a moderate than fight a fascist,’” she said.

According to Fonda, global warming is the preeminent issue of the day, overshadowing all others.

“It’s all-consuming. This climate crisis is an existential issue that has to be dealt with if anything else is going to be achieved,” she stated.

“There were issues that mattered to me before, but they weren’t life-or-death — nothing else is going to matter if this isn’t solved — like the climate crisis is,” she said.

