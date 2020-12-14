Greta Thunberg in Climate Fight with NZ Leader Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand’s left wing Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to defend her country’s climate policies after criticism from teenage activist Greta Thunberg and a global summit snub.

New Zealand was absent from the Climate Ambition Summit held at the weekend by the United Nations, United Kingdom and France.

An invitation didn’t come despite Ardern, a former president of the International Union of Socialist Youth, enthusiastically embracing U.N. mandated climate policies during her tenure as prime minister, including the passage of the Zero Carbon Act last year.

Thunberg retweeted a story critical of the government when it came to climate change and referred to New Zealand’s “so-called climate emergency declaration.”

She took a line from the piece which said: “In other words, the government has just committed to reducing less than one percent of the country’s emissions by 2025.”

Text explaining New Zealand's so-called climate emergency declaration. This is of course nothing unique to any nation. #FightFor1Point5https://t.co/Yp8nuek9Pn — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 13, 2020