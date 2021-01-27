A tornado touched the ground in Tallahassee, Florida, by the airport, causing massive power outages late Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm had caused road closures and power outages, with more than 4,800 customers reporting they had no power, USA Today reported.

11:43 am – Leon County. A tornado is on the ground! TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. Protect yourself from flying debris. pic.twitter.com/QY2DaYmvdY — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 27, 2021

“A tornado is on the ground,” the National Weather Service of Tallahassee tweeted. “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The airport was briefly shut down for damage assessment, and a twin-engine, privately-owned aircraft had been flipped over due to the severity of the storm. No injuries were reported at the airport.

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

The Florida Highway Patrol reported one death on Interstate 10 as severe weather moved through the area, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Few details on how the crash occurred are available at this time.

The severe weather also forced lawmakers at the state capitol to run for cover, interrupting work for nearly an hour.

“We were escorted to the bottom floor of the Knott Building and into hallways … we were well taken care of down there,” Rep. Allison Tant (D-Tallahassee) told the Tallahassee Democrat.