At Least Nine Killed, 140 Missing Following Glacier Break in India

Authorities in India are looking for survivors Sunday after a portion of a Himalayan glacier broke, sending a flood of water and debris into two dams and damaging numerous homes.

At least nine people are dead with 140 reported missing following the incident, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“The flood was caused when a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning,” the report said.

Journalist Alec Luhn tweeted video footage of what appeared to be the recent event:

100-150 feared dead after a "Himalayan glacier broke" & washed away dam construction in India. Rescuers are trying to save workers trapped in tunnels https://t.co/pbL8ohQBVg pic.twitter.com/JgciyHYAgZ — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 7, 2021

The AP article continued: The Rishiganga hydropower plant on the Alaknanda River was destroyed, while the Dhauliganga hydropower plant on the Dhauliganga River was damaged, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for the paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police. Flowing from the Himalayan mountains, both rivers meet before merging with the Ganges River.

According to Pandey, at least 42 workers were trapped in two tunnels at the Dhauliganga plant. While 12 trapped inside one tunnel were saved, about 30 others were still inside the other tunnel.

He added that another 140 workers at the plants were missing.