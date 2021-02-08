Jen Psaki: Prove Unemployed Pipeline Workers Won’t Get Green Jobs

White House press secretary Jen Psaki challenged a reporter to prove Americans were not getting green jobs after President Joe Biden canceled the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

During the press briefing, Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki about where the promised “green jobs” from Biden were and when workers could expect to get them.

“I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting a great job,” Psaki replied. “Maybe next time you’re here you can present that.”

Doocy pointed out that the Labor’s International Union of North America said the Keystone XL decision would cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs.

But Psaki said Biden would put forward a jobs plan in the upcoming months after pushing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package through Congress.

“As the president has indicated when he gave his prime time address to talk about the American Rescue Plan, he talked about his plans to also put forward a jobs plan in the — in the weeks or months following,” she said. “And he has every plan to do exactly that.”

American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations head Richard Trumka on Sunday voiced his criticism of President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline, saying it was a “mistake” and “cost us jobs.”