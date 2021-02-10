Cousins Find 300-Pound, 16-Foot Burmese Python on Family Property

A Florida family found a record 300-pound, 16-foot Burmese python on their property after one family member spotted something unusual that required a second glance.

“I drove past it and said, ‘That’s a big snake.’ I had my mother with me, and she said, ‘Well, get out and get it.’ I said, ‘You get out and get it. If that joker catches me, you can’t help me,'” Aaron Brown told WTVT.

Once they got a closer look at the snake, Brown called his cousin, William Wilkinson, to help him wrangle the python.

After battling the snake for a while, the family eventually hooked and shot the snake.

“Once we got him pulled out, it was like, ‘My God! What a snake!'” Wilkinson recalled.

The family measured the snake, which was the biggest snake ever to be found in the town of Zolfo Springs, by laying their two children down beside the snake to get a rough estimate and using a measuring tape to get a more exact measurement.

Once they found out what they were dealing with, the family called in snake hunter Dusty Crum. Crum is no stranger to these types of creatures. One time, he killed a 16-foot, 11-inch python, according to Men’s Journal.

Crum took the snake to have it examined and skinned. He found 100 eggs inside.

With the snake now gone, Brown and Wilkinson are keeping their eyes peeled for more snakes, just in case.